Kyla Pratt and her daughter have gone viral for their remarkable resemblance.

The star actress, 37, showed off her daughter in her first TikTok post on Dec. 29.

“My baby,” Pratt’s caption read. “Mini me.”

The TikTok post used audio from Cass Elliott’s 1972 single “Baby I’m Yours,” and the mother-daughter began to embrace each other after looking into the camera.

“She looks more like Kyla Pratt than Kyla Pratt,” Jordan Jeremiah commented under the post.

“Her face is your face!” April commented. “And let’s talk about this fountain of youth that Kyla Pratt keeps giving!”

“Wow,” Eniola commented. “You really said copy and paste!”

“Kyla Pratt is the daughter,” rapper Lakeyah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Omg.”

A few users also said the daughter looks like how Pratt did on Love and Basketball.

“Aw, dope,” X user @iGoByJoshh posted. “Kyla Pratt met the lil girl from Love & Basketball.”

Since 2020, Pratt has appeared on “Insecure,” Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve, “Duncanville,” The Addams Family 2, “We Stay Looking,” “Tales,” “Chibiverse,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Fantasy Island” and “Call Me Kat.” The biggest role she has had in that timespan was reviving the role of Penny Proud on “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”