LeBron James’ birthday: His top 39 greatest moments

Reliving King James’ moments to remember
Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media

LeBron James has now turned 39. In celebration, here are rolling out‘s 39 moments where James has shown his greatness.

-39: LeBron James jumps over John Lucas


YouTube video

-38: James’ NBA debut

YouTube video

-37: Returning to a city that temporarily hated him


YouTube video

-36: Dunk over Kevin Garnett

YouTube video

-35: Game-winner against Orlando Magic

YouTube video

-34: Game-winner against Raptors

YouTube video

-33: Wade full alley-oop pass in Indiana

YouTube video

-32: LeBron’s best pass of his career

YouTube video

-31: James’ Game 7 2016 Finals block 

YouTube video

-30: What did he say to Steph Curry?

YouTube video

-29: Miami Heat complete back-to-back titles

YouTube video

-28: Putting “Forever” on his soundtrack; one of the biggest tracks of 2010s

YouTube video

-27: Executively producing 2 Chainz’s album

YouTube video

-26: High schooler wins 2003 Powerade Jam Fest

YouTube video

-25: The D-Wade photo

YouTube video

-24: Christmas Day oops in L.A. with the Heat

YouTube video

-23: Christmas debut battle against Tracy McGrady

YouTube video

-22: 1st 50-point game in 2005 in Toronto

YouTube video

-21: 2002 National television debut in high school against Carmelo Anthony

YouTube video

-20: Late-game turnaround after Kevin Love fullcourt pass in Washington

YouTube video

-19: Against John Wall and the Wizards, James scores 57 points

YouTube video

-18: At the peak of James to Knicks in 2010 summer rumors, King scores 52 points in Madison Square Garden

YouTube video

-17: 37-year-old scores 50 points against Washington Wizards

YouTube video

-16: Lakers win bubble championship

YouTube video

-15: 38-year-old scores 56 points against Golden State Warriors

YouTube video

-14: James ends Boston Celtics’ “Big 3” era down 3-2 in 2012 Playoffs

YouTube video

-13: LeBron James salutes Special Olympian

YouTube video

-12: The legend takes over in 2007 Eastern Conference Finals in Detroit

YouTube video

-11: James gets the hot hand in Milwaukee

YouTube video

-10: 2008 Olympic Redeem Team

YouTube video

-9: Passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list; a 10-minute reflection of their relationship on Jan. 25, 2020

YouTube video

-8: Last in-game Kobe salute

YouTube video

-7: LeBronto

YouTube video

-6: James scores career-high 61 points

YouTube video

-5: “It’s about d— time”

YouTube video

-4: “Cleveland! This is for you!”

YouTube video

-3: James opens affordable housing complex

YouTube video

-2: LeBron opens I Promise School

YouTube video

-1: James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s all-time leading scorer

YouTube video
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new