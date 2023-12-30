LeBron James has now turned 39. In celebration, here are rolling out‘s 39 moments where James has shown his greatness.

-39: LeBron James jumps over John Lucas

-38: James’ NBA debut

-37: Returning to a city that temporarily hated him

-36: Dunk over Kevin Garnett

-35: Game-winner against Orlando Magic

-34: Game-winner against Raptors

-33: Wade full alley-oop pass in Indiana

-32: LeBron’s best pass of his career

-31: James’ Game 7 2016 Finals block

-30: What did he say to Steph Curry?

-29: Miami Heat complete back-to-back titles

-28: Putting “Forever” on his soundtrack; one of the biggest tracks of 2010s

-27: Executively producing 2 Chainz’s album

-26: High schooler wins 2003 Powerade Jam Fest

-25: The D-Wade photo

-24: Christmas Day oops in L.A. with the Heat

-23: Christmas debut battle against Tracy McGrady

-22: 1st 50-point game in 2005 in Toronto

-21: 2002 National television debut in high school against Carmelo Anthony

-20: Late-game turnaround after Kevin Love fullcourt pass in Washington

-19: Against John Wall and the Wizards, James scores 57 points

-18: At the peak of James to Knicks in 2010 summer rumors, King scores 52 points in Madison Square Garden

-17: 37-year-old scores 50 points against Washington Wizards

-16: Lakers win bubble championship

-15: 38-year-old scores 56 points against Golden State Warriors

-14: James ends Boston Celtics’ “Big 3” era down 3-2 in 2012 Playoffs

-13: LeBron James salutes Special Olympian

-12: The legend takes over in 2007 Eastern Conference Finals in Detroit

-11: James gets the hot hand in Milwaukee

-10: 2008 Olympic Redeem Team

-9: Passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list; a 10-minute reflection of their relationship on Jan. 25, 2020

-8: Last in-game Kobe salute

-7: LeBronto

-6: James scores career-high 61 points

-5: “It’s about d— time”

-4: “Cleveland! This is for you!”

-3: James opens affordable housing complex

-2: LeBron opens I Promise School

-1: James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s all-time leading scorer