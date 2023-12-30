LeBron James has now turned 39. In celebration, here are rolling out‘s 39 moments where James has shown his greatness.
-39: LeBron James jumps over John Lucas
-38: James’ NBA debut
-37: Returning to a city that temporarily hated him
-36: Dunk over Kevin Garnett
-35: Game-winner against Orlando Magic
-34: Game-winner against Raptors
-33: Wade full alley-oop pass in Indiana
-32: LeBron’s best pass of his career
-31: James’ Game 7 2016 Finals block
-30: What did he say to Steph Curry?
-29: Miami Heat complete back-to-back titles
-28: Putting “Forever” on his soundtrack; one of the biggest tracks of 2010s
-27: Executively producing 2 Chainz’s album
-26: High schooler wins 2003 Powerade Jam Fest
-25: The D-Wade photo
-24: Christmas Day oops in L.A. with the Heat
-23: Christmas debut battle against Tracy McGrady
-22: 1st 50-point game in 2005 in Toronto
-21: 2002 National television debut in high school against Carmelo Anthony
-20: Late-game turnaround after Kevin Love fullcourt pass in Washington
-19: Against John Wall and the Wizards, James scores 57 points
-18: At the peak of James to Knicks in 2010 summer rumors, King scores 52 points in Madison Square Garden
-17: 37-year-old scores 50 points against Washington Wizards
-16: Lakers win bubble championship
-15: 38-year-old scores 56 points against Golden State Warriors
-14: James ends Boston Celtics’ “Big 3” era down 3-2 in 2012 Playoffs
-13: LeBron James salutes Special Olympian
-12: The legend takes over in 2007 Eastern Conference Finals in Detroit
-11: James gets the hot hand in Milwaukee
-10: 2008 Olympic Redeem Team
-9: Passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list; a 10-minute reflection of their relationship on Jan. 25, 2020
-8: Last in-game Kobe salute
-7: LeBronto
-6: James scores career-high 61 points
-5: “It’s about d— time”
-4: “Cleveland! This is for you!”
-3: James opens affordable housing complex
-2: LeBron opens I Promise School
-1: James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s all-time leading scorer