Russell Wilson was forewarned of his benching by the Denver Broncos

In speaking to the media for the first time on Friday, Dec. 29, Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson made it clear that his benching for the remainder of the season came as no surprise to him although it did to the majority of fans.

The nine-time Pro Bowl signal caller cleared the air that his sudden demotion has everything to do with a contractual disagreement with the organization and nothing to with his quickly diminishing relationship with Head Coach Sean Payton. In fact, Wilson divulged that he was informed weeks ago that he’d be benched if he didn’t rework a particular clause in his multi-million dollar contract.

“[The Broncos] came up to me during the bye week and told me if I didn’t change my contract—my injury guarantee—that I’d be benched for the rest of the year,” Wilson told reporters.

At the heart of the matter in Wilson’s contract is a clause with $37 million in injury guarantees for the 2025 season that would become official this coming March. If Wilson were to be injured in one of Denver’s final two games and failed a physical come March, that $37 million for 2025 would become guaranteed.

According to DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens, the Broncos were hoping Wilson would push back the vesting date of the injury guarantee as opposed to waiving it altogether but Wilson declined.

“I was definitely disappointed about it,” Wilson said. “It was a process throughout the whole bye week…and then the NFLPA and NFL got involved at some point.”

The consensus is that Wilson will be cut at season’s end after a mere two years with franchise. The move will save Denver a pretty penny as the organization will no longer be on the hook for the lion’s share of the 5 year, $245 million contract extension Wilson signed ahead of last season.

For now, Wilson will spend his remaining days as a Bronco serving as a back up to journeyman Jarrett Stidham, who is on is third team in as many years.