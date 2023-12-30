T.I. celebrates 20 years of ‘Trap Muzik’ with Atlanta Symphony (photos)

Trap Muzik is a classic album that was celebrated with classical music to provide a symphony for the senses.

The undisputed king of the culture-shifting Trap Muzik album and the trap music movement, Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr., electrified the audience inside Atlanta Symphony Hall on Thursday and Friday, Dec 28-29, 2023. He performed many hits from the transcendent album with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra providing a harmonious instrumental backdrop.

Many members of the rap royalty’s immediate and extended family accompanied him to this momentous event, including his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Domani and Messiah Harris and youngest daughter Heiress.

Also showing love to Tip were DJ Toomp, DJ MLK, and Mimi Faust of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” fame.

The raucous crowd drank in the scene as the Grand Hustle boss commandeered the stage in a tuxedo and ripped off the intoxicating cuts from the revolutionary album including “Be Easy,” “Rubber Band Man” and “Let’s Get Away.”

The demand for tickets was so great that Tip decided to add a second night at the prestigious musical center with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, led by Conductor Michael Giel, helping to provide the sonic magic.

After a brief interlude, Tip returned to set the place ablaze with more cuts from the EP that bristled with unbridled fervor. The crowd was uproarious when Tip brought out his and Tiny Harris’ youngest child, Heiress. While her famous father spit bars, Heiress Harris sang her rendition of Rihanna’s melodies of the smash No. 1 Billboard hit “Live Your Life”.

Earlier in December 2023, Heiress made her debut on the radio with her Christmas single, “What Does Christmas Mean to You?”