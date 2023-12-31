Folks think Al B. Sure! fired shots as Diddy celebrated son’s birthday

Around the same time that Diddy was celebrating his son Justin’s birthday, singer Al B. Sure! released a fiery but cryptic message into the atmosphere that has social media in a tizzy.

As most urbanites know by now, Diddy adopted Al B. Sure!’s son, Quincy, whom Al had with his ex-girlfriend, the late Kim Porter. Later on, Diddy also had three children with Porter: Jessie, D’Lila and Christian.

The “Night and Day” singer did not mention Sean “Diddy” Combs by name, but most fans believe that Al B. Sure! was referencing the Bad Boy boss with this Instagram story posting:

“When you desperately thought that no one in the world was listening because they ran the most expensive PR campaign to silence you, set you up. Terrorize [you] and you predicted they’d attempt to block you your lungs from breathing!” the singer penned.

Fans were split on how they feel about Al B. Sure’s post.

For beginners, The Neighborhood Talk implores Al B. Sure to go ahead ad spill all of the contents of his soul. “Chile Al B tell us already 😩.”

Others on the IG post that the publication reposted feel this is an omen of things to come in 2024.

“I just have this feeling that 2024 is going to be the year of reckoning and revaluations exposing ERRRRRRBODY😒,” one fan summarized.

Others went off as well:

“Al, stop talking to be popular. This is giving clown behavior. We already know how you feel about Diddy. Stop! It seems your son loves him. You should have been talking years ago when everyone thought Diddy was Quincy’s Dad and you were nowhere in the picture.”

“2024 is gonna be a “helluva” ride for Sean Combs and company. 😂 Get ready I’m telling you.”

“Hurry up & throw brother love under the jail thank you.”

“He’s talking in riddles and rhymes.”

“Don’t bring this s— into the new year, if you ain’t spilling 100% tea then STFU.”