Bronny James had best game of college career on LeBron’s birthday (video)

Bronny James had a LeBron-like dunk and other special plays for the USC Bruins
Bronny James at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Perhaps it was simply coincidence or serendipity, but the eldest son of LeBron James had the best game of his young collegiate career on Saturday — which happened to be his father’s 39th birthday.

Bronny James, who remains on minutes restrictions due to health reasons, has produced rather paltry numbers until now, which have elicited snickering from critics and fans alike.


Despite the fact the USC Trojans were thoroughly defeated by the Oregon State Beavers, 86-70, Bronny James had a breakout performance in just his fifth game back from cardiac arrest. He dropped a career-high of 15 points on 6-11 shooting in 20 minutes of play. He also hit two 3-pointers, had 3 assists, and had 1 rebound and 1 steal.

Bronny James also had several highlight plays, including a LeBron James-type breakaway dunk and another creative play at the rim.


After a rather inauspicious start to his collegiate career, Bronny James’ all-around game on Saturday elicited cheers from his famous father and others.

Former star wide receiver Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys echoed King James’ sentiments. Other fans were impressed as well.

The Trojans are struggling after heading into December with a 5-2 record. The Trojans have gone 1-7 this month, including an upset loss to Long Beach State, and have lost their first two Pac-12 games to finish out a forgettable month.

