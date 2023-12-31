Bronny James had best game of college career on LeBron’s birthday (video)

Perhaps it was simply coincidence or serendipity, but the eldest son of LeBron James had the best game of his young collegiate career on Saturday — which happened to be his father’s 39th birthday.

Bronny James, who remains on minutes restrictions due to health reasons, has produced rather paltry numbers until now, which have elicited snickering from critics and fans alike.

Despite the fact the USC Trojans were thoroughly defeated by the Oregon State Beavers, 86-70, Bronny James had a breakout performance in just his fifth game back from cardiac arrest. He dropped a career-high of 15 points on 6-11 shooting in 20 minutes of play. He also hit two 3-pointers, had 3 assists, and had 1 rebound and 1 steal.

Bronny James also had several highlight plays, including a LeBron James-type breakaway dunk and another creative play at the rim.

At least Bronny went off tonight on Lebron’s Birthday… LEAGUE HIM 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/os21ge1gxh — JAKE (@KingJakeVII) December 31, 2023

After a rather inauspicious start to his collegiate career, Bronny James’ all-around game on Saturday elicited cheers from his famous father and others.

His rhythm is starting to return to form after the layoff. Great showing tonight Young 🤴🏾. Oh still on mins restriction too. https://t.co/UT5VIYVKat — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2023

Former star wide receiver Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys echoed King James’ sentiments. Other fans were impressed as well.

Of course it feels good but As a father who came from lil ole Akron Big fish in a small pond What is the feeling you get seeing Bronny perform like he did in this video? I know it feels like you was just holding him in your arms yesterday Something like this will bring tears… https://t.co/eHGR31g1jO — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 31, 2023

USC is turning in a full-scale stinker tonight losing at Oregon State, but it's good to see Bronny James get going and have 15 points. Has been active and has really been the guy here late that has given them even any remote possibility of getting back into the game. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 31, 2023

Coming out party for bronny James tonight. 15 pts. Off the bounce stuff like this, game expanding pic.twitter.com/d3XXTjSaQo — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) December 31, 2023

Bronny James making plays. — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) December 31, 2023

Bronny James. Good at basketball (on both ends) pic.twitter.com/7zPQkdjRMt — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) December 31, 2023