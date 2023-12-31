Shonda Rhimes readies historic 20th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

As season 20 of Shondaland’s landmark show, “Grey’s Anatomy”, kicks off, fans can expect a few changes at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Most notably will be the absences of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her half-sister Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary). This season will mark the first that Pompeo won’t be a series regular while Pierce announced her departure from the show after nine seasons back in March.

The recently released teaser trailer for the beloved show picks up where season 19 left off and sheds some light on a few of the cliffhangers that drove fans wild at at the end of last season’s finale.

Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) inch closer and closer to falling into each others arms while Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) struggles to remain sober and Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) tells Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) that they “need to talk about what happened” after they hooked up.

All in all it looks like there will be enough drama to go around at Grey Sloan Memorial and more twists and surprise turns are sure to follow.

Season 20 of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch the teaser trailer below.