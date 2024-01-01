It’s the first few hours of 2024, and significant rap albums are already expected to arrive. Here are six that fans should be pleased about.

Childish Gambino

The modern Renaissance man has released multiple projects throughout his career, each sounding completely different. In one tweet-and-delete question-and-answer session with his fans one year, Gambino referred to his last album, 3.15.20, as his best album but said his next album would be his biggest.

In 2022, after years of mostly singing in his songs, Gambino graced music with two rap verses, one on his artist blAck pARty’s “I Love You More Than You Know” and Latto‘s “Sunshine,” which also featured Lil Wayne.

As TMZ approached him on a sidewalk and asked when his album was coming, he responded with one word: “Soon.”

🚨CHILDISH GAMBINO NEW ALBUM COMING SOON🚨 You Hyped🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJPVcKZnQs — Rap301 (@Rap301_) December 29, 2023

Metro Boomin and Future

Superstar producer Metro Boomin said he has five albums in the tuck, but the one many rap fans should anticipate the most is his collaboration project with Future. When the two have worked together in the past, they dropped timeless bangers like “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” and “Jumpman.” Expect at least one more song to reach the popularity level of those from the upcoming album.

1K Phew

The Christian rapper announced his collaboration album with star producer Zaytoven, Pray For Atlanta, is set to release on Jan. 19. It features the single “Favorite Trapper” with Young Dro and 1K Pson.

Playboi Carti

The viral Atlanta rapper, who constantly pushes the boundaries of music, is expected to release a project this year. Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo appears to have something to do with the album, as he said it was done in February 2023 and has his drops all over the upcoming snippets. A potential title for the album appears to be I Am Music.

Logic

On Dec. 31, Logic once again teased the release of his project Ultra 85, a collective body of work he has seemingly said was coming for years now. This time, however, just like he did in 2021, he put 2024 next to it. Logic has released a lot of music since he fulfilled his Def Jam contract obligations and became an independent artist.

Skepta

Popular UK rapper Skepta announced his new album, Knife and Fork, was coming out this year.