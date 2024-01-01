DDG is fed up with celebrity idolatry.

The social media influencer and platinum-certified rapper responded to a fan’s question on Snapchat on New Year’s Eve asking whether or not he had a daughter.

“No,” DDG said.

Over the last few months of 2023, fans first speculated on whether or not his girlfriend Halle Bailey was pregnant. Bailey, star of The Little Mermaid, cast member of The Color Purple and Grammy-nominated artist from her debut solo single “Angel,” made numerous public and red carpet appearances wearing figure-hiding dresses, which added to fan speculation.

On Dec. 23, DDG posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that life was “amazing.” When DDG and his family posted clips of their Christmas get-together, Bailey didn’t have a pregnant womb, but got out of a chair gingerly and there was another clip of a baby crying as the family opened presents when it sounded like DDG yelled “cut!” All of these minor details were things fans used to build their case that Bailey has had a child. DDG denied the narrative and called out the fan’s parasocial relationship with the couple.

“Bruh, I don’t know why people are so invested in what I got going on or what we’ve got going on,” DDG said. “Like, bro. Mind your business. Go outside. Touch some grass, bro. Like, go do a cartwheel in your backyard or something.

“It’s weird. I genuinely don’t understand why y’all are so invested in people who don’t know you. I’m not going to lie, I love my supporters and s—, but in real life, I don’t know y’all, bruh. That’s just the truth.”