Uncle Murda has returned. In a trend popularized by fellow rapper Skillz, every new year Uncle Murda drops a recap track of the past year filled with the biggest Black cultural moments of the past year. The Rap Ups are usually pretty humorous, as well.

This year’s track opens with Murda calling out Diddy, who faced multiple allegations of abuse in the final weeks of 2023. The accusations led to a $30 million settlement with his ex-partner Cassie, Sean John being removed from Macy’s and him stepping down as the chairman of Revolt.

“For the last six months, I’ve been touring with 50 [Cent],” Murda rapped, “but all y’all waiting for me to do is talk about Diddy. Y’all know what happened, y’all heard what happened, but y’all don’t care. Y’all still want me to talk about the s— every year.”

The aforementioned lines were a part of the song’s chorus.

In the track, he warns Jamie Foxx and other people to stop doing drugs. He also referenced Blueface, whose drama dominated gossip headlines throughout the year. Some of the references included how Blueface claimed to have relations the mother of Soulja Boy’s child, and how Blueface’s ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, allegedly had relations with Offset, who has recently split from his wife, Cardi B.

He also mentioned Young Thug, the superstar rapper who has been in custody for a year and a half on YSL RICO charges. Cohort young Gunna was eventually released in an Alford plea where he clarified he didn’t make any statements, cooperate and won’t testify or be a witness to any of the accusations against YSL. Despite his statement, many people have labeled Gunna as a “snitch” and “rat,” including former collaborator Lil Baby.

“Young Thug, n—- want to know is Gunna a rat or not,” Murda rapped. “Is he is or he ain’t? Young Thug, just say the s— because the album kind of hot, but I don’t want to be playing the s—.”

One of his final references was about Lizzo. The rapper and pop star was accused in 2023 of verbally abusing her dancers and even “fat-shaming” them.

“Lizzo out here callin’ b—– fat like she not fat,” Murda rapped. “That’s like the motherf—– pot callin’ the kettle black. I seen them girls you was talkin’ bout, why’d you tell them that? I bet your refrigerator filled up with hella snacks.”

Other references included Dwight Howard, Joe Budden, Sexyy Red, Lil Meech, Summer Walker, Sukihana, YK Osiris, Megan Thee Stallion, Papoose, Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, Elliott Wilson, Kai Cenat, André 3000, Teyana Taylor, Usher and Keke Palmer.

You can listen to the full track below.