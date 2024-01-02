Top 5 Black beauty influencers to keep an eye on in 2024

Black beauty influencers are making waves in the industry. Here are 5 top influencers to check for in 2024 who changed the game with their stunning looks and impeccable style while also using their platforms to make a difference by inspiring others.

First up is Acacia McBride, a multihyphenate talent who is an international model, digital content producer, mentor, and philanthropist. She has been featured in numerous beauty campaigns for top brands like Sephora, Beauty Blender, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. As CEO of A-List Creators, McBride helps other influencers monetize their brands. In addition to her successful career, she is the founder of Micah’s Walk for Autism, a non-profit organization inspired by her brother, who is on the autism spectrum.

Jasmine Davis is another influencer to keep an eye on. She is a TV personality, actress, and advocate for midsize fashion and lifestyle. Partnering with Fashion Nova Curve, she is breaking barriers and promoting body positivity.

Carmen Lee Solomons is a model who has worked with the popular Yeezy and Kendall + Kylie clothing lines. She has also showcased her versatility and talent with appearances in music videos by Usher and Cardi B.

Activist SouKenya Diouf has used her platform as a stunning model to raise awareness of healthcare inequalities around the world. As a UN Global Health Champion, she campaigns for healthcare reform and advocates for equal access to healthcare.

Lastly, Camille Johnson is known for her unique vegan style. With her social media presence on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok, the beauty and lifestyle influencer shares tips and recipes to showcase her offbeat aesthetic.

Keep an eye on these inspiring women in beauty during 2024 as they continue to shine and break barriers.