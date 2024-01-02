Monica passes out onstage at Houston concert (video)

Beloved R&B songstress Monica reportedly passed out while performing at a concert in Texas at the close of 2023.

Monica Denise Arnold, 43, was reportedly in the middle of her song “Angel of Mine” on Saturday night and early Sunday, Dec. 30-31, in Houston when she began to lose her balance and then passed out, according to TMZ.

We started recording to late but the lady literally PASSED OUT that’s why it needed so fast ! pic.twitter.com/mXeSvoXMtq — Kbrizzle ❤️‍🔥 (@kbratzz2x) December 31, 2023

The publication obtained footage where the singer appears to black out while being attended to by staff and crew at the side of the stage. One fan claimed on X that the “Boy is Mine” singer “left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs.”

The Houston streets are talking! They’re saying Monica left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs. They say she came out late; 10:35 and people were walking out by 11:05..concert goers do say something seemed off. Praying ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SrUqtVWgGS — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 31, 2023

The famously candid Monica has been open about her various health struggles in the past, including high blood pressure, endometriosis, and mitral valve prolapse, a heart condition that she has been dealing with since she was 18.

She told the Huffington Post about the first time she passed out on stage as a teenager: “Everything in front of me basically began to go from color to black-and-white, fading in and out. I walked to the side of the stage to ask for help and collapsed into one of our staff people’s arms,” Monica recalls.

The Grammy-winning singer has also had multiple surgeries for endometriosis, a painful disorder affecting the tissue lining the uterus.

Despite her health issues, Monica became a mother to three children. She has two sons, Rodney, 19, and Romelo, 16, from her relationship with ex-fiancé and musician Rodney ‘Rocko’ Hill. Monica also has a daughter Laiyah, 10, whom she had with former NBA star and ex-husband Shannon Brown. They were married in 2010 and divorced in March 2019.