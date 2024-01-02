Project Chick lists how to start the new year on a good note

Brittny James, DrPH, EdD, a two-time HBCU alumna and the CEO of Project Chick Planner, has created a transformative tool for entrepreneurs. The planner, filled with cultural references, encourages goal setting, progress tracking, and strategic planning.

James, co-founder of an Atlanta-based company serving Black health needs, designed the planner to resonate with people of different cultures. The planner covers six months, is undated, and includes stickers for project identification and adjacent note pages.

James spoke to rolling out, advising students to value their time and prioritize tasks accordingly in 2024.

Why did you create the project planner?

I have two doctorates and have been teaching at the collegiate level since 2012. I also do consulting work, particularly in data collection and analysis. I always have multiple projects going on, including my job, family, and involvement in AKA. I wanted a simple tool to organize my tasks, especially after COVID-19 hit and we switched to virtual meetings. The project-based layout was created because I was using virtual tools like Asana and Monday. I added a cultural touch to it because I couldn’t find any planners that resonated with me as a 30-something-year-old Black woman. The first version of the planner was Cash Money themed and now I have other versions inspired by Lil Wayne and Atlanta. I’m also working on an HBCU line. I want to create office supplies that resonate with people and offer a collection that represents different cultures.

Why is organization important?

Unless you work in project management, most people haven’t been trained to remember things. Task management is difficult without proper organization. Being organized is not just about going into the new year; it’s about going into tomorrow. It’s a form of self-care that allows you to know what tasks you must do instead of waiting until the last minute, rescheduling, or delivering things late.

What features inside the planner do you think people will gravitate towards?

The planner covers six months and is undated, so you can schedule as you go. Traditional planners waste pages if you don’t use them for a certain period, but with this planner, you can pick it up again whenever you get busy. The projects are unlabeled, and stickers are provided to help you identify them. There are “Big-timers Goals,” where you can think about your goals for the next 12 months and break them down into projects. There are also adjacent notes pages, so you can jot down additional information related to a project in the same book.

What advice do you have for students, especially for 2024?

Remember that time is valuable. Every minute of the day is money. Start thinking about your time in terms of its value and prioritize tasks accordingly. This planner helps me prioritize tasks based on the time they require, and I wish I had started doing this earlier in my career.