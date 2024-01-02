YNW Melly’s mother made tens of thousands in 24 hours on OnlyFans

The mother of double-murder suspect YNW Melly bragged that she made tens of thousands of dollars on her first day on OnlyFans.

As Melly prepares to go on trial again after the first time ended in a mistrial, his mom, Jamie King, explained that she recently launched her own OnlyFans page and raked in a big bag.

King told infamous YouTube blogger Tasha K that she hauled between 40K and 50K — and counting — in less than 24 hours.

The matriarch deliberately leveraged her fame by announcing she is Melly’s mother and later used it to drive interest in her adult-friendly content.

“Why not?” King asked rhetorically and giggled when Tasha K questioned why she launched the raunchy page. “You make money while you sleep. And, you know — I turned 40 this year. Why not do something crazy?”

King made Tasha’s mouth drop when she gave the roundabout number of the “pretty epic” revenue stream she generated in less than a day.

“And that was not even a full 24 hours,” King added. “It’s still going.”

YNW Melly, née Jamell Demons, continues to make headlines as the center of one of the most explosive trials in the modern era of hip-hop. He is accused of shooting and killing, execution style, two of his friends and fellow YNW rappers in Florida named Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas in 2018.

To date, Melly has spent the past five years behind bars, without bail, as he continues to proclaim his innocence. Once the second trial starts, Melly will again face two counts of first-degree murder of his “friends.”