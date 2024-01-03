Beauty entrepreneur and social media influencer Supa Cent recently addressed the public narrative that men are attracted to her solely because of her success. The founder of The Crayon Case — whose real name is Raynell Steward — expressed her frustration with this perception during an Instagram Live session, where she also questioned her beauty.

Any man supacent date they dating for her money she gotta know this already — IG:sandy__hill (@__smokkahontas) January 2, 2024

The businesswoman’s candid discussion followed her recent breakup with ex-fiancé and serial entrepreneur Rayzor Breaux. The couple’s relationship had been under public scrutiny since the start of the year when Supa Cent announced on Instagram that she was no longer engaged. She alleged that Breaux had dragged her down the interstate during a heated argument, leading to their split.

This is not the first time Supa Cent relationships have been in the public eye. She once dated rapper Sage the Gemini which also resulted in an ugly breakup. Her fans and supporters also accused Gemini of dating her solely to “clout chase.”

After a series of Instagram videos, Supa Cent also admitted to her aggressive behavior in relationships and her attempts to change. During the argument that led to their breakup, Breaux allegedly snatched her Meta glasses, which she perceived as a physical attack, that led her to retaliate.

Supacent really mishandled her platform. This is so dangerous of her. pic.twitter.com/3uOr3AIV5k — Paris (@_ParadiseParis1) January 2, 2024

The entrepreneur expressed her disappointment with Breaux’s disregard for the public nature of their dispute. She also claimed that Breaux wanted a “public breakup,” which led her to announce their split on social media.

Despite the challenges, Supa Cent remains committed to changing the narrative and proving her worth beyond her professional success.