Should Caitlin Clark’s game-winner have counted? Dawn Staley weighs in (video)

College basketball world discusses superstar’s latest act
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley holds net after winning 2022 NCAA National Championship in Minneapolis. (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Caitlin Clark has put on another viral performance.

On Jan. 2, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ guard scored 40 points and hit the game-winning shot against Michigan State at the buzzer with a 3-pointer she launched from the logo.


But did her final shot of the night actually beat the buzzer?

You be the judge.


Within 12 hours, the highlight video had received nearly six million views — and some of the biggest names in college basketball weighed in.

“Heckava shot, but give the game ball to the ref for the shooting foul call,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley posted on X.

Rhyne Howard, the current Florida assistant coach, former No. 1 WNBA Draft pick out of Kentucky and WNBA All-Star, straight up said the shot shouldn’t have counted.

“As good of a shot as it was … it shouldn’t have counted,” Howard posted on X.

It appeared the ball was still in Clark’s hands when the clock hit 0.00 on NBC’s game clock.

However, pictures that came from inside the arena show the ball is out of Clark’s hands with 0.1 seconds to go.

Clark’s performance also led to another debate about who’s better, LSU star forward Angel Reese or the Iowa sharpshooter.

The comparisons led to the ultimate contextual argument that Reese plays a different position than Clark and that the comparisons are irrelevant.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new