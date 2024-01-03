The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for “unacceptable conduct” after he threw a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 31.

The video captured on social media shows Tepper throwing his drink in frustration toward the fan before walking into his suite.

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during Sunday’s losspic.twitter.com/1LkbYiSYgO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 2, 2024

“The National Football League today fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game,” the NFL’s statement from Jan. 2 read, according to Charlotte Observer reporter Mike Kaye. “All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

Tepper also released a statement.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” the statement read. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

With Tepper’s $20.6 billion net worth, the fine is equivalent to someone whose net worth is $1 million paying a fine of $15.

Seeing Tepper close-up and personal regularly, Kaye pointed out how the chairman has fired a coach after 11 games, thrown a drink on a fan, yelled profanity in front of media members after losses and holds clumsy press conferences.

Cam Newton has witnessed the nightmarish 2-14 season from afar and has offered his services to the franchise he was best known for representing in the NFL.

“I would like to speak to David Gunther Tepper, my man,” Newton said on his “4th and 1” podcast. “We’ve had so much history together. Consider this my official job interview. We see this clip [empty Bank of America Stadium in NFC South rivalry game against the Atlanta Falcons]. It’s embarrassing. I take this time to really put my bid in the hat to bring me on as team president.”