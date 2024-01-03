Tamar Braxton shares pic of James Chanel’s injury after Chrisean Rock’s punch

Tamar Braxton finally posted footage of backup singer James Wright Chanel’s injuries after he was allegedly punched in the mouth by volatile vixen Chrisean Rock in November 2022.

As has been reported ad nauseam, Rock reportedly assaulted Chanel who tried to step in between Rock and Braxton to de-escalate an argument that ensued backstage. Rock became incensed that she was not allowed to perform as Braxton had assured her previously.

When Chanel intercepted Rock’s advancement toward Braxton and her team, Rock allegedly fired off at Chanel, bloodying his mouth and chipping his teeth.

Rock has denied she punched Chanel.

So Tamar finally posted the video of James after chrisean punch him in the face. She busted his nose, mouth and broke his teeth. pic.twitter.com/UHpm1hJMrC — HEATED🔥🇯🇲 (@4everRnbGenius) January 2, 2024

The youngest Braxton singing sibling also provided commentary on the injury, asserting that the Love and War singer was not lying about what transpired behind the scenes of her concert in Los Angeles.

“At this point, it has gotten above and beyond out of control. Nobody is lying on nobody … nobody is trying to get on Zeus … his tooth is chipped. He didn’t chip it himself, [his] nose [is] busted,” Braxton stated in the video.

Days after the alleged assault, Chanel posted a video showing him getting corrective dental work to fix his teeth.

James Wright Chanel goes live from the dentist to reconfirm claims against Chrisean Rock at Tamar Braxton concert … Stated he’s getting teeth fixed from alleged assault incident… 😭 sad for everyone involved pic.twitter.com/ULWG7niZvQ — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) November 14, 2023

The footage showing the injury to Chanel comes a day after someone leaked a video showing Rock interrupting Braxton’s pre-concert prayer circle that startled Braxton and her older sister Toni Braxton. The elder sibling got flack for not holding Rock’s hand during the devotional.

After the prayer footage was leaked, New Black Cinema Productions owner Keinon Pierre said he shot the video but it was given to TMZ by one of Braxton’s former employees.

“DON’T USE MY FOOTAGE TO STIR THE POT OF DRAMA especially if you distort the quality! @tamarbraxton I am deeply sorry that this footage got out and I would never do anything to tarnish you or your family’s brand and name,” he said on his Instagram page.

Rock had originally ventured to the L.A. venue to show hometown love to Braxton, who was born in raised in Baltimore like she was. But Braxton signed off on Rock getting some stage time, which was later rebuffed by a member of Braxton’s team, subsequently sparking the backstage melee.