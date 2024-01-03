Top 7 makeup trends to make you stand out in 2024

In 2024, the beauty landscape is poised to become a vibrant playground of creativity, with seven standout makeup trends promising to infuse a unique twist into your style. These trends, endorsed by popular cosmetic brands and showcased in TikTok tutorials, are all centered around self-expression and individuality.

Firstly, colorful mascara is staging a comeback. Brands like NYX and Urban Decay offer a spectrum of shades, from electric blue to vibrant purple, to add color to any look.

Next, fun-shaped eyeliner is all the rage. This trend is about enjoying yourself with your makeup, whether heart-shaped or star-shaped. Brands like Stila and Kat Von D lead the way with precision-tip eyeliners.

The third trend, the ‘glass skin, barely there look,’ is about achieving a flawless, dewy complexion. Brands like Glossier and Fenty Beauty offer products that impart a luminous, almost translucent finish to your skin.

@ohajiiii How to get glass-skin skincare skincareroutine glassskin dryskin skincareblackgirl ♬ original sound – Ohaji

Bleached eyebrows, the fourth trend, represent a bold move that can utterly transform your face. Anastasia Beverly Hills has a range of products to help you achieve this look. You only need concealer, powder, and a precision brush to clean them up, as demonstrated in the tutorial below.

Ombré vampire lips are in vogue. This trend involves creating a gradient effect on your lips, typically with a darker color on the outside. MAC and NARS boast a wide range of lipsticks and lip eyeliners that can assist you in achieving this look.

The sixth trend, dainty false eyelashes, adds glamour to your appearance. Brands like Ardell and Huda Beauty offer various styles to suit your preferences. Say goodbye to heavy, extra-long eyelashes and try a slightly more natural look.The sixth trend, dainty false eyelashes, adds glamour to your appearance. Brands like Ardell and Huda Beauty offer various styles to suit your preferences. Say goodbye to heavy, extra-long eyelashes and try a slightly more natural look.

Finally, frosted eyelids are making a comeback. This trend, popular in the ’90s, resurfaces with brands like Too Faced and Urban Decay, offering a range of pale eyeshadows.

These trends are about looking good, expressing your personality, and having fun with your makeup. Try them, discover which suits you best, and let us know in the comments.