Kevin Hart pulls off a sky-high heist in ‘Lift’

It’s safe to say that Kevin Hart took preparation very seriously for his new action film, Lift.

In addition to starting a group chat with some of Hollywood’s A-list action film stars to get insight into the ins and outs of an action film, the 44-year-old actor/comedian also says he got into the best shape of his life for the role.

“I probably was at 4% body fat throughout this movie,” Hart told “Entertainment Tonight” about his dedication to the physically grueling filming process.

The film stars Hart as professional thief Cyrus Whitaker, the leader of an expert heist team that the government recruits to prevent an impending terrorist attack by pulling off a dangerous job. It’s an average day at the park for the crew, except this particular heist, worth $500 million, is set to take place 40,000 feet in the air during a fully loaded passenger flight.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (known for Friday, The Italian Job, and Straight Outta Compton), the movie also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jacob Batalon, Sam Worthington, Úrsula Corberó, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Lift is set to premiere on Netflix on January 12.

You can watch the final trailer below.