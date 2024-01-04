In an interview with Forbes, Chip Wilson, lululemon®’s founder and former CEO, recently shared his disagreement with the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion. According to People, Wilson, who left the athletic wear company in 2015, criticized the brand’s new Diversity, Equity, and Action (IDEA) mission.

“[lululemon® is] trying to become like the GAP, everything to everybody… You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in,” Wilson told Forbes. He also criticized the company’s ad campaigns, describing the models as “unhealthy,” “sickly,” and “not inspirational.”

In response, a lululemon® spokesperson stated, “Chip Wilson does not speak for lululemon®, and his comments do not reflect our company views or beliefs…We are a very different company today.” The company reiterated its commitment to creating an inclusive, diverse environment, highlighting the progress made since launching the IDEA initiative in Nov. 2020.

However, the implementation of the IDEA initiative has faced challenges. Newsweek cited a Business of Fashion report that found several current and former lululemon® employees felt the company had “a corporate culture that is unwelcoming of Black people.” Additionally, former employees from lululemon®’s Hyde Park store in Chicago reportedly filed racial discrimination complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Despite these issues, lululemon®’s CEO, Calvin McDonald, remains optimistic. On the company’s website, he stated, “We are proud of the progress we’re making and are ensuring that IDEA is an essential element of lululemon®’s culture that we will continue to embrace and grow.”

As the company continues to navigate its commitment to diversity and inclusion, it’s a journey with progress and challenges.