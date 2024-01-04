Rapper Gloss Up is turning heads with her recent Instagram reveal of ombré tattoo eyebrows, also known as microblading. Fans were buzzing as Gloss Up’s original prank re-sparked a popular beauty trend, with followers and fans alike in awe of the stunning results.

What first started as a joke, Gloss Up showed off her overly-inked and uneven brows, causing a stir among her followers. The ink, however, was not permanent and was cleaned up by cosmetic artist Precious Miller, revealing the true result: beautifully microbladed eyebrows.

Gloss Up was so impressed with the results that she encouraged her followers to try it. Microblading involves using a small, handheld tool to deposit pigment into the skin. The result is semi-permanent, lasting anywhere from one to three years, depending on skin type and care.

TikTok content creators below showcased three different ombré tattoo eyebrow trend styles.

The first style is the darker-shaded tattooed brows. This style involves a heavier application of pigment, resulting in a bold and dramatic look. It’s perfect for those who want to make a statement or have naturally darker brows.

The second style involves a more natural tattooed brow. This style uses a lighter application of pigment, creating a softer and more natural look with lighter strokes. It’s ideal for those who prefer a more subtle enhancement to their natural brows.

The third style can be described as a very expressive tattooed brow. This style usually has a bold arch and uses varying shades of pigment to create a more dynamic look. It’s great for those who want their brows to be a focal point of their face.

The ombré tattoo eyebrow trend is not just about beauty; it’s about self-expression and boosting your confidence. It’s a way to cut down on prep time in the mornings while also enhancing your natural beauty and creating a look that’s uniquely your own.