Why Veeze’s ‘Ganger’ was on so many best of 2023 lists

The breakout introduction from the leader of Detroit’s new stars
Pictured, from left, are Anycia and Veeze at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Without a doubt, Detroit is one of the hotbeds for rap music in 2024. The city has a distinct sound and features the likes of Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Rio Da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, Baby Smoove, RMC Mike, Icewear Vezzo and Louie Ray.

Now, the latest stars to break out from the city include Veeze, BabyTron and Skilla Baby. Veeze had a popular underground following until he released Ganger in June 2023. The 20-track project immediately caught fire and many fans on social media dubbed it the best rap album of the year. Here are three reasons the album stands out.


Track No. 1

If you want to have any chance of having your album deemed a classic, the introductory song has to be likable. For Veeze, “Not a Drill” became his most popular song of the year. The hard-hitting 808s, catchy flows and creative bars made the song a certified hit.


YouTube video

Beat selection

Just like “Not a Drill,” many of the songs on Ganger have an amazing instrumental like the magical sound on “GOMD” or “You know i,” which samples Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Thuggish Ruggish Bone.”

YouTube video
YouTube video

Great features 

The project had a great list of features, spanning from Ray, Vezzo, Lucki, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty. Many of the larger artists came from relationships and past features he’s done, and the perfectly placed voices flowed effortlessly within the album.

YouTube video
YouTube video

Funny and clever bars

Veeze never forgets to have fun in his raps. In “SEXY liar,” he mentions how he likes the way a woman looks when she’s lying to him.

YouTube video
