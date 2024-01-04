In a surprising turn of events, Wiz Khalifa has once again set the internet ablaze with his latest fitness thirst trap. Known for his history of posting controversial workout videos, Khalifa took it up a notch this time, strategically capturing a downward angle that barely showcased his arm workouts but rather highlighted his, ahem, male parts.

In the video, he was working on his biceps using a dumbbell, but it’s unclear what his true intentions were.

Wiz Khalifa posted a video of him at the gym. pic.twitter.com/bi5Gd1LSB6 — Hotist (@TheHotist) January 4, 2024

In the video, he says he hadn’t been in the gym for a while and his arms were burning.

“Unbreakable. We are doing arms and back today. What you see me doing right now are big arms. These are isolated curls. They [are really] isolated right now,” Khalifa said. “You have to keep that arm on that thigh and try to keep that posture straight. I’m back to it, every day 5 or 6 days a week. Tomorrow we are doing legs; you see me struggling.”

To everyone’s astonishment, this particular thirst trap caught the attention of the stunning Karrueche Tran. The “Claws” actor couldn’t help but leave a simple yet intriguing “oh” under Khalifa’s post. Fans immediately went into a frenzy, speculating about a potential budding romance or wondering if Tran was expressing her interest in Khalifa.

While this isn’t the first time Khalifa has stirred up controversy with his workout videos, it seems he may be intentionally trying to catch someone’s eye this time. Could 2024 be the year of Khalifa and Tran?

Tran is usually private about her relationship matters, which may prove this is simply her having a fun moment online … but only time will reveal the truth.

A fan below also seems excited about Khalifa’s latest workout segment.