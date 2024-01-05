What Iowa gunman posted on TikTok before school shooting (video)

An Iowa gunman posted on TikTok moments before being suspected of shooting up a school. The shooter, 17-year-old Perry High School student Dylan Butler, posted on the social media app on Jan. 4 before police said he shot multiple people and himself.

The shooting occurred 20 minutes before school was supposed to start on Jan. 4, the first day classes resumed after winter break. On TikTok, Butler posted a selfie in a bathroom stall with a blue duffle bag on the floor with the caption, “Now, we wait.” The audio he put over the selfie was the 1997 single “Stray Bullet” by KMFDM. His page also had many jokes about shooting his friends in “stick wars” and multiple references to being “faded.” Butler identified as being gender fluid on his page as well. TikTok deleted his page when it began to go viral, but some social media users screen-recorded all of his posts before they were wiped off the internet.

Perry high school suspect shooting boy’s Tiktok account Dylan Butler It all starts with jokes and signs of it

Using hindsight, there were clues on Butler’s page. He makes plenty of references to hiding things from his mom, including reposts such as, “Me trying to explain to my mom what I’m doing outside (I’m absolutely faded)” and “me when my mom is randomly cleaning my room, and she’s two steps from me getting grounded until 2026.” Also, he posted multiple TikToks that included guns or gun references with the final post all but announcing the final plan of his life.

Butler shot six people, including the school’s principal Dan Marburger. A sixth grader died in the rampage.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.