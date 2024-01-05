Jonathan Majors to grant 1st tell-all interview to ‘Good Morning America’

Jonathan Majors will soon give his first television interview since being found guilty last month of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The Creed III actor will sit down with ABC News personality Linsey Davis on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 8. Additional segments will run on “GMA3” while the extended interview will run on Davis’ ABC News Live program “Prime” later that night, and a half-hour special with bonus footage will run on Hulu the following Thursday.

ABC News is owned by Disney, which also owns the Marvel Entertainment division that parted ways with Majors immediately following the announcement of the verdict. Majors was set to play a central role in the Marvel Universe, having already portrayed Kang the Conqueror in last year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as being featured in the Disney+ series, “Loki,” and was slated to appear in the fifth Avengers movie and other upcoming MCU titles.

In mid-December, Majors was found guilty of third-degree misdemeanor assault and recklessly causing physical injury and harassment after a fight in an SUV with Jabbari. The 34-year-old actor was found not guilty of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and second-degree misdemeanor aggravated harassment.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” Majors’ defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said after the verdict. “We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months,” Chaudhry added. “Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Majors is set to return to court for sentencing on Feb. 6.