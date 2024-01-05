On Jan. 4, a Philadelphia man died after being pushed onto the subway tracks in front of an incoming train.

The video shows two men arguing a few steps away from the tracks as the SEPTA train is approaching. A Black man with a trench coat punches the White victim, causing him to stumble onto the tracks. People in the background begin to scream as the train approaches and runs over the victim’s body.

WARNING, GRAPHIC: On a SEPTA train platform in Philadelphia, 40-year-old Chaz Wearing, a homeless man who lives in the train system, punches an unidentified man causing him to fall onto the tracks as a train approaches the 34th Street Station. The man died instantly. Wearing is… pic.twitter.com/UuLnveiui7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 5, 2024

One person is heard in the background saying, “Oh my God, I feel so f—— terrible.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

“We don’t know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it’s being investigated at this point,” Philadelphia police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi said.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Chaz Wearing. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators believe Wearing is homeless and is on bench warrant status for an unrelated strangulation case in Delaware County.