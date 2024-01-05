Rising R&B and pop sensation Vijeta is back from a music hiatus with her new single “Just a Lil Bit.” The Belleville, Ill. native brings a soulful yet playful touch to the music industry and promises a feel-good record that reflects her journey of self-discovery and resilience.

Vijeta spoke to rolling out, sharing a public service announcement from independent women like herself.

What drew you to the music industry?

Originally from Belleville, Illinois, a small suburb not far from Chicago, I’ve been drawn to music since I was a child. I am the first person in my family born in America, and my parents, trying to raise an Indian girl in America, initially discouraged English music. However, I was irresistibly drawn to it. Music helped me discover what happiness was. It wasn’t just a concept I was taught but a feeling that hit differently. As I branched out from my family, I got opportunities to grow in dance and music.

When did you discover your hidden talents?

I started with Bollywood music because I knew I could get away with that in my traditional Indian household. I would choreograph routines and try to learn the songs. My dad signed me up for piano lessons, and it was through my piano teacher’s daughters that I was introduced to the Spice Girls. After that, I was hooked. I never got formal training, but when I was 14, I ended up not living at home due to some creative differences with my parents. At 17, I followed my best friend to Northern Illinois University, where I met Debbie Allen. She offered me training in LA, and I ended up staying there for almost four years. It was a life-changing experience. From there, I got signed to a girl group, started teaching dance and eventually went solo.

When did you know it was time to return from your music hiatus?

In 2019, I was active in music, posting visuals, releasing music and doing shows. Then COVID-19 happened; both my anxiety and depression peaked. I ended up going sober and started writing my own songs. I needed that break to understand who I was. In this industry, if you don’t know who you are, they will tell you. I [once] met with an A&R from Atlantic, who asked me who I was. I was confused by the question and realized that I’m not the next anybody; I’m me. Now, I’m in a good place mentally, health-wise, and I’m inspired. It’s go-time.

What can old and new fans expect from your latest single, “Just a Lil Bit?”

The song is a feel-good record. It’s about a woman who knows who she is and wants to share her time with someone. There is a visual coming in February. I produced the video, wrote the song, and wrote the scripts for all the promo stuff. This is a huge step forward for me, and I’m excited to share it with everyone.