Whoopi Goldberg is clearing up any rumors that have been made about her after a fake list of names has circulated surrounding who visited the private island of Jeffrey Epstein. On “The View,” Goldberg denied that she ever traveled there after being one of those associates named.

“They said I was on the island, and I don’t go anywhere,” Goldberg said. “I’m just going to say — and there’s just been a lot of stuff recently, I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody — but apparently there are a lot of the [tabloid] sites [saying this, and] people don’t realize they can be harmful.”

Goldberg continued to name other rumors that her name has been a part of, including a fight backstage.

“I never got kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant,” Goldberg said. “I never got kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at ‘The View.’ It’s insane. It goes on and on and on.”

Goldberg continues, letting everyone know that they should only believe anything that comes from her.

“Don’t believe [it] unless I tell you about me. You’ll know if I am doing something. I’ll let you know,” Goldberg said. “I have nothing to hide. I don’t care what people think. If I like doing it, I’m gonna let you know.

“But if they told you Oprah was backstage and you didn’t see Oprah on the show … It’s so insane. And you know I don’t go anywhere unless I tell you I went somewhere.”