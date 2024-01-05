As another NFL regular season is coming to a close, Eric Bieniemy is once again a reported candidate for a head coaching job around the league. But will this offseason result in him landing a position?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons have been linked to the popular offensive coordinator as a pair of teams expected to pursue him in the offseason.

Source: Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy is expected to be on the Falcons’ immediate short list if they have a head coaching vacancy at the end of the season. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) January 4, 2024

Eric Bienemy would make all the sense in the world for #Chargers https://t.co/TugWMNrIip — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 2, 2024

The Washington Commanders currently have the No. 21-ranked offense in the NFL. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was recently asked if Bieniemy should still be considered for a head coaching position.

“For the one year? Yeah,” Rivera said. “I mean, you’re talking about the whole body of work, and I’m talking about his whole career. I mean, guys who’ve done less have gotten opportunities, so we’ll see what happens.”

Bieniemy has been in the running for multiple head coaching jobs in past years when he was the offensive coordinator for Patrick Mahomes II and the powerhouse scoring attack of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also the running backs coach when Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017.