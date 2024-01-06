LeBron James shares brutal statement about Lakers after loss to Grizzlies

LeBron James is fed up with his team’s recent spate of losses.

The Los Angeles Lakers star did not hold back after the team was defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 5, the fourth straight loss and nine in the last 11 games.

James was asked if he thinks the team can find that same momentum that led them to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament, but James took that championship with a grain of salt.

That was just two games, a small sample,” James said. “Everybody’s getting so cranked up about Vegas and keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business that was the In-Season Tournament. We played. We won it, but that was literally just two games.

“I’m not thinking that far into the past, to be honest. We just suck right now.”

LeBron James: “We suck right now.” He also framed LAL’s in-season tournament as “only two games,” suggesting that championship should be given the proper weight pic.twitter.com/a1IaENpWyh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 6, 2024

James finished with a game-high 32 points and has been playing at a high level this season averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

The Lakers are now 17-19, and rumors recently floated around that there’s been a disconnect between head coach Darvin Ham and the Lakers locker room surrounding lineups and rotations.