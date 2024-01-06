Lil Wayne dissed by former rap group member in new song

If anybody thought there was a chance of Hot Boys coming together for a reunion, those hopes were dashed after this latest song.

Since his release from prison in September 2023 after an 11-year stint, B.G. has hopped on a song with Finesse2tymes titled “Gangstafied” where he dissed his former group member Lil Wayne.

“My n—- Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing, my n—- Weezy steady touring, but he’s a b—- and it’s showing,” B.G. said in the song. “I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it, but they had my hands tied, caught up on that chain gang, just like on the streets, all through the pen you know my name rang.”

B.G. Really Dissed Lil Wayne Again Smh Finesse2Tymes FT B.G. – Gangstafied pic.twitter.com/M5I9y6K3QE — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) January 5, 2024

After his release, B.G. did an interview stating that he and Wayne were not on the best terms.

“To make a long story short, he was like, f— everybody who left Cash Money. I’m one of the ones who left Cash Money, so really you saying f— me,” B.G. said. “I left, Juvi left. When you say f— me, I’m gonna say f— you back. My problems ain’t with you. You ain’t the one that got my money.”