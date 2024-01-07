Halle Bailey gives birth secretly to baby boy (photo)

The fans were right about Halle Bailey’s pregnancy after all.

After going months evading fans’ nonstop inquiries into whether Bailey was pregnant, the songstress surprised her eight million Instagram followers by announcing that she’d just given birth to a baby boy.

Bailey informed her fans on Saturday night when she posted a photo of her holding the newborn’s hand. She has a bracelet wrapped around the infant’s wrist that reads “Halo” to signify his name.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo,” she gushed in the caption.

“The world is desperate to know you ♥️,” Bailey added, perhaps as a joke since her fans pestered her incessantly about looking pregnant and having a “pregnancy nose.”

Bailey, the younger sister of bandmate Chloe Bailey and the girlfriend of rapper DDG, adamantly refused to confirm that she was pregnant for the entire term of her pregnancy throughout 2023. She even demanded that fans leave her alone amid paparazzi photos that showed a baby bump. She also had a propensity to wear baggy clothes and flowing dresses to cover up her delicate condition.

The Little Mermaid star and her 26-year-old boyfriend DDG made their romance Instagram official in March 2022.

A couple of months later at the BET Awards, Bailey explained how she and DDG met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told Essence magazine on the red carpet. “Coincidentally, he messaged me — and the rest is history.”