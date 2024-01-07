Shannon Sharpe fires back at critics after Katt Williams interview (video)

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe surmises that jealousy fueled the tidal wave of hate he got for how he conducted the now-viral interview of comedian Katt Williams.

Sharpe, who won Super Bowls with the NFL’s Broncos and Ravens, clapped back hard at critics on Saturday, Jan. 6. Many decried the fact that the Hall of Fame tight end let Williams verbally toss grenades in every direction without interruption on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

On the second of Sharpe’s successful podcasts, “Nightcap” with fellow former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe lit into his detractors. First, Sharpe said he had to decide whether to cut Williams off or let him cook.

“Follow up question with what?” Sharpe asked Ochocinco rhetorically.

“You decide. You decide who to agree with,” Sharpe continued. “That’s not my decision to make. I told you when I first started this, I said ‘I’m going to try to bring you some of the biggest celebs, entertainers, and athletes I can bring, and I’m going to allow them to have a conversation and maybe tell you something or share something with you that they’ve never said.'”

Sharpe added that he never proclaimed that he was a professional reporter, but calls himself a “conversationalist.”

“That was it. I never said I was a journalist,” he continued. “I never professed to be a journalist. I’m an entertainer. If you want hard-hitting questions, ’60 Minutes’ is the platform for you, ‘Dateline,’ ’48 Hours,’ go to Lester Holt.”

The shockwaves from the Williams conversation on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which has now reached over 30 million views on YouTube in three days, have reverberated in every direction. The Friday After Next star flamed multiple comedians, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Faizon Love, and Tiffany Haddish.