How a closet became the main catalyst for Atlanta rapper Loui’s music career

Born and raised in College Park, Loui found his inspiration from music listening to Atlanta rappers such as T.I. and Slim Thug. After having his music played at his own basketball game, Loui decided that it was time to focus on music full-time. He had his first hit song, “Shake Dat,” in 2019. As Loui continues to work on his craft, he’s been able to work with other artists such as Saweetie. He most recently worked with NLE Choppa on the song “No Distractions.”

Loui spoke with rolling out about “No Distractions,” his music journey and his initial vision for his hit song “Shake Dat.”

Tell us about your song “No Distractions?”

I just started to try and perfect my craft and not just say anything in my songs. I wanted to say something and have a meaning to what I’m saying. I was just talking about my daily life and what was going on around me and my peers, and I put it into a song. For the video, we just wanted to make it authentic like a cookout vibe with the Atlanta scene.

How do you have no distractions in your life?

You just have to keep looking forward. If you fall down, you have to get back up. You have to always get back up. Anything might come your way — whether it’s a bad influence or something — you just have to keep moving. You can’t let that get in your way and knock you down and off your path. Only you know what’s right for you. Nobody is going to want it for you; you have to do it for you. You can’t crash out because nobody is going to be there. That’s why you have to have no distractions.

What was the vision for “Shake Dat?”

I made a sap song, and then “Shake Dat” came about. I told myself if I could make a song the girls could dance to, then I got them. I always had an old soul, too, so that’s why I used the “Shortie Like Mine” beat and remixed it. I have a lot of remixes like that. I got my first million views on YouTube with that song. All of my other songs went crazy, but they didn’t do a million views like this one — and that was my first TikTok record. It’s crazy because I made that song in the closet at my friend’s house on Garage Band. If you go back and listen to it, it sucked. The original file sucked, but it did good. When I saw the song hit a million views, that motivated my friends to do music.