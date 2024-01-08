Deobra Delone Redden, the man who gained notoriety after attacking Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, made a return to the courtroom on Jan. 8. This time, he appeared muzzled and restricted in front of her, waiting for the sentencing following the incident.

According to KTNV in Las Vegas, Redden received a sentence of 19 months to four years in prison.

BREAKING: Deobra Delone Redden, who dove over Judge Mary Kay Holthus' table in a violent attack, was sentenced by the same judge to 19-48 months in DOC for previous charges in the courtroom in Clark County, Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/io1qREIzHK — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) January 8, 2024

During the viral incident, Redden’s lawyer had requested probation for his client. However, Judge Holthus denied the request. In response, Redden uttered profanities and launched himself over the courtroom bench, landing on Judge Holthus. Three men quickly intervened to restrain Redden. Both Judge Holthus and the court marshal were injured during the attack.

Following the sentencing on Jan. 8, LaDonna Daniels said her brother Redden has a history of criminal activity and mental illness. She further explained diving deeper into his childhood.

“He was born with mental illness. He was born with crack cocaine in his system, so his chance at life was taken at birth,” Daniels said. “He has been off his psych meds since he got out of jail because he doesn’t have an appointment until March. He has not taken anything at all.”

LaDonna Daniels, the sister of Deobra Redden detailed how her brother has a long history of mental illness. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/3jPC17EcRk — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) January 8, 2024

According to KTNV, Daniels further explained that her brother had a fight-or-flight response after hearing Judge Holthus say, “I think it’s time that he got a taste of something else.” Due to his mental condition, Daniels also disapproved of him taking the stand.

Redden’s family claims the 30-year-old has both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which Daniels believes caused his actions to be reactive rather than premeditated.