Donald Trump had one simple message for the residents of Iowa in regards to a high school shooting that took place on Jan. 4: Get over it.

In a campaign stop in the Hawkeye state on Jan. 5, the 45th president mentioned the recent shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

“Before going further, I want to send our support and deepest sympathies to the victims of the terrible school shooting yesterday in Perry, Iowa,” Trump said. “To the entire community, we love you; we pray for you and ask God to heal and comfort the whole state and the pain you have. It’s very unique to your state. We’re really with you as much as anybody can be. It’s a very terrible thing that happened. It’s horrible to see that happening. It’s just horrible.

“It’s just so surprising to see it here, but we’ve got to get over it. We have to move forward.”

The suspect in the shooting was a 17-year-old student at the school. Moments before the shooting, he posted a selfie in what appeared to be a stall with a blue duffle bag on the floor. The selfie was posted to TikTok with the caption, “Now, we wait, “while using KMFDM’s 1997 single “Stray Bullet” for the audio.

The suspect shot six people, including the school principal. The gunman killed Ahmir “Smiley” Jolliff, an 11-year-old Black student who was remembered as a joyful child. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is heartbreaking. Below is a picture of Ahmir Jolliff. He was the 11-year old boy killed 3 days ago in the Iowa school shooting. He was known as “Smiley.” Donald Trump’s response was to “get over” the shooting. Thats not going to happen. I want everyone to remember Ahmir… pic.twitter.com/eJSuHr0zhP — Samuel Schwartz🟧 (@samschwartz03) January 7, 2024

As president in 2019, Trump never provided details, but he tweeted how legislation needed stronger background checks for purchasers of guns. At the National Rifle Association Convention in April 2023, Trump said mass shootings aren’t “a gun problem.” His public stance on protecting Americans’ second Amendment right to bear arms has been consistent.