The 81st Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, shined a little brighter as the cast of the motion picture Barbie graced the red carpet.

Issa Rae, who portrayed President Barbie in the film, looked presidential in a conservative golden beaded sleek gown. Her shimmery eyelids and glowy skin also added an elegant touch.

Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Kd6jbJC9VT — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Rae was spotted by two young girls during a Golden Globes interview, who recognized her from her role. The encounter quickly went viral as Rae encouraged the girls to go after their wildest dreams.

“You could be her easily. What would be your first rule as president?” Rae asked one of the girls, who promptly replied, “Be sassy!” Rae responded with a laugh, “You already got that.” The “Insecure” star thanked them for a surprise gift.

I love this #GoldenGlobes red carpet moment and how Issa Rae affirmed the girls. It’s what should go hand in hand with representation. That’s when it matters.pic.twitter.com/pNq4ma5seE — Yolanthé Fawehinmi (@yolafawehinmi) January 8, 2024

Margot Robbie, who played the original Barbie in the film, stunned the red carpet in a vintage Barbie ensemble. She was praised for embodying the 1977 Superstar Barbie Doll from the grand collection.

Vogue's May 2023 Cover Star #MargotRobbie returns to Barbieland in Armani Privé at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes. See the details of her look here: https://t.co/Vu9YhtxgyT pic.twitter.com/UbvQrE41qb — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 8, 2024

Robbie wore a sparkly sleek gown similar to the doll, complete with a pink tulle boa. Later, she changed into another iconic dress featuring a metallic black sleek dress with a black boa. She also completed the look with a clean, natural beat and body waves with a natural blonde look. This is a slight contrast to the doll that has bleached blonde hair with extra body.

two barbie looks in one night… oh margot mothered pic.twitter.com/pDHWtkmJho — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Dua Lipa, who portrayed the Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Doll in the film, graced the Golden Globe Awards carpet in a black-and gold-detailed mermaid gown that embodied her ethereal nature.

Dua Lipa attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/mKNZQZI8oS — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Lipa’s soft makeup and deep red hair helped channel her under-the-water look, which was a contrast to her bright mermaid look in the movie. In the movie, she had sparkly face makeup and sported colorful wigs. Lipa was also praised for her popular song “Dance The Night,” which was featured in the film.

By the end of the evening, Barbie earned a Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film was also nominated for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Director of a Motion Picture and Screenplay of a Motion Picture.

The film has made its mark, not only at the box office but also in the hearts of its audience, inspiring young girls to dream big and be sassy.