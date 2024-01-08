Jennifer Lopez knows Ben Affleck is her forever person

Jennifer Lopez insists she “just knows” that Ben Affleck is the one she’s meant to spend the rest of her life with.

The singer and actor tied the knot with The Town actor in 2022, more than two decades after they initially dated before breaking things off. She has explained why this time she knows the Air star is going to be her lifelong partner after three failed marriages.

“Because when they say, ‘You know,’ you know. And other times when you didn’t know … you also didn’t know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything. I do, anyway — not just in my personal life but in my professional life, too.” she said to Variety at the Golden Globes at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker has twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Anthony were married between 2004 and 2014. Before then, the Marry Me star was briefly married to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. Her first marriage was to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from February 1997 to January 1998.

The Maid in Manhattan star has penned songs about Affleck’s and her relationship for her upcoming album This Is Me… Now. She insists her spouse has no qualms about her opening up about their love life for her music.

“I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself. He’s always my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his,” the Hustlers star said.