Jonathan Majors cries, says he was ‘shocked’ by guilty verdict (video)

Jonathan Majors’ meteoric Hollywood career came to an abrupt halt after he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The words “guilty” hit Majors hard and left him “confused” and “afraid” over how he was going to pick up the shattered pieces of his life and career.

“Shocked. I was absolutely shocked. And afraid,” he said on “Good Morning America” on Monday morning.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'” he added.

Majors admits that perhaps he was “reckless” with her heart, but he denies that he ever put hands on Jabbari — or any other woman for that matter.

“I was reckless with her heart … not with her body,” the actor said on “GMA.” “I loved Grace. Our relationship was not healthy and that began to reveal itself over time.”

When the interviewer asked Majors how those injuries came about, Majors told Davis: “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some kind of peace about it.”

Majors started to tear up when he described the torment he’s experienced and the immediate industry backlash in the aftermath of the trial. Marvel Comics Studio, a division of Disney, disassociated themselves from Majors almost as soon as the guilty verdict was announced.

“It has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways,” he said. “I haven’t seen my daughter in a long time, you know? A lot of it has to do with this situation.”

Majors’ career took off like a rocket in 2023 after critically-acclaimed performances in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But his magic carpet ride crashed and burned after he was charged with injuring Jabbari in the back of that Cadillac in March 2023.

The interviewer inquired about whether Majors believes he will be employed in Hollywood again.

“Yeah, I do. I pray I do. But it’s God’s plan, God’s timing,” Majors responded.