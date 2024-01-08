Keke Palmer the 1st Black woman to win an Emmy as game show host

Multitalented movie maven Keke Palmer added another milestone to her illustrious career portfolio.

The Nope and Akeelah and the Bee actress was blown away when she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy as a game show host.

As the woman who commands the popular TV series “Password,” Palmer beat out her contemporaries “Jeopardy!” hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey, and “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, according to Deadline magazine.

Palmer, 30, is also the first woman overall to win since 2009 when Meredith Vieira won for the syndicated run of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”

After receiving the coveted award, Palmer admitted that the honor blew her away.

“Wow. That is so exciting. Thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful. I’m almost speechless,” Palmer said during her acceptance speech. “I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen. Thank you to Jimmy Fallon. Thank you to NBC.”

Fallon followed up by lauding Palmer, saying, “Sharp, charming and quick-witted all while looking like a superstar. There’s no one like Keke Palmer.”

This award will go on Palmer’s trophy shelf alongside the Emmy she won in 2021 for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Facebook Watch series “Turnt Up With The Taylors.”

Corie Henson, the EVP for NBCUniversal Entertainment Unscripted Programming, also showed Palmer some love when he said: “In a historic year for game shows at the Emmy Awards, we couldn’t be prouder of Keke Palmer’s outstanding host win. She and Jimmy Fallon are a winning duo and have made the latest iteration of Password an undeniable hit.”