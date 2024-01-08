Lil Nas X vows to expose the music industry very soon (videos)

Rap star and prolific troller Lil Nas X said he needs to “watch his back” after he vowed to “expose the industry” next Friday.

In a proclamation video delivered to his 12 million Instagram followers, the 24-year-old “Old Town Road” spitter said he’s going to peel back and show the corrosive underbelly of a music industry that has often devoured naive souls.

Nas, who was born and raised in Atlanta and whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has previously broached the triggering topic of “entering his Christian era” during the time when he was “finding God after the industry tried to make me satanic.” Now that he’s found the veritable light after going through the dark tunnel, Nas’ IG post is a kind of foreshadowing of his plan to “expose” the industry in late January.

Lil Nas X says he's "about to expose the industry" ahead of two new singles https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/UxvBIH5nM7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 7, 2024

“Me knowing I’m about to expose the industry next Friday and realizing I need to watch my back for the next 7 days,” Lil Nas X captioned the post on IG.

This foreboding message comes in advance of the premiere of Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which premiered at the latest Toronto Film Festival in the fall of 2023. The documentary is set to air simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Long Live Montero probes the behind-the-scenes activities and illuminated the ups and downs of Nas’ highly successful global tour. The premiere experienced a delay during the Toronto Fest due to a bomb threat that targeted Nas because of his sexual orientation. After the police bomb squad was dispatched to the prestigious film festival, however, no explosive material was ever found.