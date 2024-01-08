On Jan. 8, Tiger Woods confirmed the end of his 27-year partnership with Nike.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods’ statement read. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Woods hinted at remaining around the apparel game, as well.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” Woods’ statement read. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Woods’ post could have hinted at him playing in the Genesis Invitational is set for Feb. 15-18 in Los Angeles. Other social media users used the reference to infer he would join LA Gear, the popular apparel line from the 1980s and ’90s.

Woods was one of Nike’s signature athletes with his own Tiger Woods Center on Nike’s campus in Oregon that opened in 2001.

One of the more lucrative deals in sports endorsement history, Nike gave Woods $500 million in payments and he generated billions of dollars in sales. According to Revolt, Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and LeBron James are the only active athletes to achieve billionaire status.