Selena Gomez is “super happy” with Benny Blanco.

The star is in a great frame of mind amid her romance with the record producer.

“She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.” a source told People.

Gomez‘s friends and family are ultimately “happy that she’s happy.”

The cast and crew of Gomez’s hit show, “Only Murders in the Building,” are also protective of her.

“Everyone was a fan of hers before ‘Only Murders,’ and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'” an insider added.

Last year, a source revealed that Gomez feels “safe and secure” with Blanco.

“She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans. Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena and listens to her. He’s respectful, isn’t a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn’t care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him,” an insider told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Gomez — who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd — feels she can be “her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives.”

“It’s taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn’t been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time,” the source added.