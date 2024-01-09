21 Savage will be portrayed by Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin in new biopic

21 Savage is telling his story his way with the help of a few friends.

The “Savage Mode” rapper recently dropped the trailer for his upcoming biopic, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, with both Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin playing the rapper at various stages of his life.

In the clip, McLaughlin as a younger 21 is being bullied at school and dealing with problems at home. Later, an older Savage as played by Glover is starting to make his mark in Atlanta’s rap scene and in the studio with frequent collaborator Metro Boomin (Jabari Banks).

“When I first got here, they ain’t give me a name. Just number 21, treated us like savages,” he tells the hitmaker, who then responds, “That’s it, that’s your name: Savage 21.”

“21 Savage,” he retorts.

Also directed by Glover and his brother, Stephen, the film is set to co-star Druski, Natasha Lyonne, and Young Mazino among others.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story does not have an official release date, but “music inspired by the film” is set to drop on Jan. 12.

Watch the trailer below.