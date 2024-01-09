Bernice King has responded to Jonathan Majors.

The actor has referred to what he looks for in a romantic partner multiple times: A woman like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.

“It was me trying to give the knowledge of what it is I’m aspiring to be,” Majors said in an interview on “Good Morning America.” “These great men- Martin, President Obama and trying to give a reference point to that. One of the things I also say is that I need her, that I needed [his ex-girlfriend] Grace [Jabbari] to make the same sacrifices that I am making.”

When asked about his new girlfriend and actress Meagan Good, he brought up Coretta’s name again.

“She’s an angel,” Majors said. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. You know? I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I’ve found her.”

Jonathan Majors on Meagan Good: "She's an angel. She's held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I'm so blessed to have her." pic.twitter.com/zXzVB5N4oL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2024

The final public reference to Coretta after facing violent allegations against his ex-girlfriend was enough to make a member of the King family speak up.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” Bernice King posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father, and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand … my mama was a force.”

She then referenced an article she wrote about her mom in 2017, published by the HuffPost.