Charlamagne Tha God denies Katt Williams’ claim Kevin Hart is an industry plant

Charlamagne Tha God is speaking up about Katt Williams’ comments calling Kevin Hart an industry plant.

During Williams’ now infamous appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the Friday After Next actor insinuated Hart’s rise to superstardom was suspiciously fast.

“No one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said.

“He already had his deals when he got here,” Williams continued. “Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called Soul Plane that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person, or since that person. What do you think a ‘plant’ is?”

Charlamagne, however, during his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast defended Hart against Williams’ claims and says he remembers it differently.

“I saw Katt say something too about Kevin Hart … [that] Kevin Hart’s come-up wasn’t organic. I totally disagree with that,” said Charlamagne. “I totally disagree with that, and the reason I totally disagree with that is because we watched Kev not succeed in Hollywood. We watched his NBC sitcom, I think it was NBC, we watched his sitcom not succeed in Hollywood. We watched Soul Plane not do well.”

In 2004, Hart had a short-lived sitcom on ABC called “The Big House” that was canceled after just six episodes. Hart’s much-hyped starring turn in Soul Plane, which was released later that same year, was critically panned and a commercial failure only grossing $14 million in theaters against a $16 million production budget.

Since then, of course, Hart has gone on to become a box-office success and bankable movie star with a number of hit films, including Get Hard, Night School, Think Like A Man, and the Ride Along franchise.