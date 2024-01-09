Check out this Instagram-friendly city, bathed in its 50 shades of blue

If taking Instagram-friendly photos and blue is your favorite color, Chefchaouen, Morocco, should be on your future destinations bucket list. Tucked into the northwestern corner of a country tucked into the northwest corner of the African continent, this seemingly made-for-Instagram paradise is nicknamed “the Blue City” for reasons that don’t take long to become evident.

For starters, the locals simply refer to the city of about 40,000 as “Chaouen,” a Berber name that means “two horns.” That refers to the twin peaks — Jebel Tisouka at 6,725 feet and Jebel Meggou at 5,331 — tower over the mountainside city. Chefchaouen was founded in 1471, ancient to most of us but young compared to many other African locales. It was a city of refuge for Muslim and Jewish people escaping from Spain, and the mountains provided a natural barrier against invasion.

There are multiple theories about how the city got so blue. Some say it’s the Jewish influence that reminds people of Heaven and God. Others contend just the opposite: that the blue paint was initially used to cover up its Jewish impact in a country where the predominant religion is Islam, as its mosques and religious monuments attest. Some say the blue keeps mosquitoes away because the insects are never far from water, but they don’t like living in it. If the city were a steamy romance novel, it would likely be called “50 Shades of Blue.”

Nowadays, the tradition is just as likely to continue because it promotes tourism. The locals are eager to take advantage of money-making opportunities and greet visitors with cultural crafts that can be found all over Morocco. The city is dotted with fresh fruit juice stands and neighborhood bakeries, which might sound mundane but make for great photos that capture the city’s charm.

Every doorway seems to be a social moment waiting to happen, even with the narrow, serpentine streets it takes to navigate the photogenic city. It invites its visitors to record their memories with spectacular photos and videos, so much so that if you don’t bring your own custom camera, one can be rented for a few Moroccan Dirhams. One dirham is worth a U.S. dime.

Chefchaouen is one of Morocco’s most beautiful and culturally significant cities, and its position as a cultural and trade center has made it an essential part of Moroccan history. It offers its visitors a unique and authentic Moroccan experience. With its stunning mountain views and lively culture, Chefchaouen is well worth visiting and posting once you have.