In the latest development that is sure to ratchet up the drama between Katt Williams and Kevin Hart, the latter’s ex-wife Torrei Hart has announced that she is going on a comedy tour with Williams.

Torrei Hart made the announcement on Monday evening, Jan. 8, 2024, imploring her 724K fans to come see her as she joins Williams on “The Dark Matters Tour” in Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

Furthermore, Torrei Hart added Williams’ interview on “Club Shay Shay” as well as the marketing flier for the comedy tour in her IG announcement.

Kevin and Torrei Hart met and fell in love in Philadelphia and got married in 2003. The two filed for divorce in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences in 2010. Hart has joint custody of their two children, a daughter, Heaven, who was born in 2005, and a son, Hendrix, born in 2007. The divorce was finalized in November 2011.

Because of their relationship with one another, fans registered a mixture of shock and laughter at Torrei Hart’s IG post. Some are even aghast because of the explosive interview that Williams conducted with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” last week that torched multiple comedians, especially Hart, whom Williams called a Hollywood “plant.”

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO ain’t no way!!” One fan exclaimed, perhaps summarizing many fans’ sentiments.

“😂😂😂😂😂 life itself is an entanglement just a thought,” added a second fan in the comments section, as a third person said, “This is MAJOR 🔥🔥🔥 let’s goooooo.”

“I LOVE THIS❤️😂😂😂😂.”

“SMH SHEESH.”

“Let’s go @torreihart, it’s your time now!!! @kattwilliams has always been a real one 🔥”

“😮🤭So what if this is a publicity stunt? The fake beef was to promote the tour? Just curious🤷🏾‍♀️.”

“[Torrei] said hold my beer…ya ain’t seen nuttin yet! Sheeeshhh….😂😂”