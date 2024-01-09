Why learning cursive writing is now required by law in California

Once deemed an unnecessary skill, it is now a legal requirement
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Ground Picture

California has enacted a law requiring schools to teach cursive writing. For years, learning cursive was considered an outdated and unnecessary skill, but the heavy reliance on technology has led to a generation being left behind.

The push for cursive came from concerns about not being able to read historical documents, old letters and family recipes. Assemblymember Sharon Qurik-Silva, D-Fullerton, told the Los Angeles Times that cursive skills are necessary for things like writing checks, signing medical forms, obtaining driver’s licenses and voting.


“Every child should be exposed to learning — as well as the benefits of — cursive writing,” Quirk-Silva said.

By 2016, only 12 states required learning cursive. Since then, 10 states have considered bringing it back, including California and New Hampshire, according to MyCursive.


Educator Debbie McCleskey Baker said, on the National Education Association website, that the three benefits of writing in cursive are that it: Trains the brain to learn functional specialization, and improves memory and fine motor skills, which means students who have illegible print often have legible cursive handwriting.

On the same association web page, educator Cheri Cahill said cursive “strengthens the cross-hemisphere connections in the brain. Helps students later with problem-solving and abstract thinking.”

“As a math teacher, I think students should learn cursive to help their brains develop those connections needed later in life,” Cahill said.

Rashad Milligan
Author: Rashad Milligan

Rashad Milligan started with rolling out in 2017 as an intern from Georgia State University. He went on to join the Douglas County Sentinel, The Valley-Times News, SB Nation's Peachtree Hoops and the Clarion Ledger under the USA Today Network before returning to rolling out as a senior staff writer in October 2021. Milligan has won awards for his work from the Southeastern Journalism Conference, Alabama Press Association, Mississippi Press Association and the Associated Press of Sports Editors.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new